GLADEWATER — The city of Gladewater is asking residents south of the Sabine River bridge to boil their water. According to our news partner KETK and the Longview News-Journal, this comes after the city announced Thursday that crews were working to repair a water main break. Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions: water for cooking, drinking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The boil water notice will remain in effect until further notice.