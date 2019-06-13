Today is Thursday June 13, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Boil Water Notice in Gladewater

Posted/updated on: June 13, 2019 at 4:18 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

GLADEWATER — The city of Gladewater is asking residents south of the Sabine River bridge to boil their water. According to our news partner KETK and the Longview News-Journal, this comes after the city announced Thursday that crews were working to repair a water main break. Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions: water for cooking, drinking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The boil water notice will remain in effect until further notice.

Boil Water Notice in Gladewater

Posted/updated on: June 13, 2019 at 4:18 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

GLADEWATER — The city of Gladewater is asking residents south of the Sabine River bridge to boil their water. According to our news partner KETK and the Longview News-Journal, this comes after the city announced Thursday that crews were working to repair a water main break. Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions: water for cooking, drinking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The boil water notice will remain in effect until further notice.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement