Pontuse/iStock(NEW YORK) -- The ongoing political crisis in Sudan is getting some extra support in the form of expressions of solidarity on social media. In an effort to raise awareness about the violent clashes in the African country, a number of Instagram and Twitter users have either turned the circle where their profile pictures appear a solid blue, or posted a solid blue square as an image. In addition to the blue profile pictures, some users have shared posts with a variety of images, with some showing the map of the country, or a drawing of a crying woman wearing a hijab in the colors of the country's flag. The violence in the country comes two months after Sudan's autocratic ruler, President Omar al-Bashir, was ousted and jailed after mass protests and a transitional military council assumed power. While the opposition movement continues to advocate for a transition to civilian rule, militias with ties to that military council have attacked protesters in Khartoum and across the country. The death toll from those attacks is now at least 129 people, with over 700 injured, according to Madani Abbas Madani, a leader of the opposition alliance called the Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces. Rape has also been used as a weapon of war by the militias, according to opposition figures and doctors. At least 70 people were raped in an assault on a protest camp in Khartoum, Madani told ABC News, although he added the number is likely even higher. The crisis, in addition to receiving international attention online, is also receiving formal international support. On Wednesday, the State Department confirmed that they have named a special envoy being sent to Sudan to lead diplomatic efforts to stem the violence of the crisis. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Social media users show support for Sudanese amid violent conflict by turning profiles blue

Posted/updated on: June 14, 2019 at 6:01 am

