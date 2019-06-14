TYLER — The City of Tyler will host the annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration at Lindsey Park. The fun kicks off at 4 p.m., and the fireworks show will begin after dark (around 9:15 p.m.) The park gate, off Spur 364, will officially open at 2 p.m.; admission is free. Attendees are asked to arrive early for prime parking. Carpooling is highly recommended to help alleviate traffic congestion, according to a news release. Parking will be on a first come, first serve basis. Tyler Transit buses will also be available, running every 25 to 30 minutes to transport attendees from Harvey Convention Center to the park at no charge. For more information, contact Tyler Parks and Recreation at (903) 531-1370 or visit http://www.TylerParksandRec.com.