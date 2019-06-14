TYLER — 24-year-old Ruben Hernandez Contreras of Tyler has been found guilty and sentenced to 11 years in prison for online solicitation of a minor. According to the Smith County District Attorney’s Office, DPS undercover agents caught up with Contreras last October by posing as a 15-year old-girl online and responding to solicitations from the defendant. When they met Hernandez, he admitted that he had received pornographic material from underage girls in previous chats, but had never had the courage to show up to a meet until that day.