TYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Barbara Cooperwood, 36. Cooperwood is described as 5’5”, 205 pounds, with dark hair, last seen wearing a white tank top and black shorts. Authorities say Cooperwood has shaved her head, with the exception of a strip of hair down the middle, similar to a Mohawk. According to family, Cooperwood has numerous mental health conditions and has the mentality of a seven-year-old child. Cooperwood was last seen near her residence on Oakridge Drive in southwestern Smith County. If you have any information, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.