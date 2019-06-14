Today is Friday June 14, 2019
Woman arrested in connection to killing of former Arkansas State Senator Linda Collins-Smith

Posted/updated on: June 14, 2019 at 8:51 pm
iStock/Viktorcvetkovic(NEW YORK) --  Authorities in Arkansas arrested a woman on Friday in connection to the murder of former State Senator Linda Collins-Smith, who was found dead in her home last week.

Rebecca Lynn O’Donnell, 48, of Pocahontas, was arrested Friday, Arkansas State Police said in a statement.

Criminal charges were still pending, police said.

