iStock/Viktorcvetkovic(NEW YORK) — Authorities in Arkansas arrested a woman on Friday in connection to the murder of former State Senator Linda Collins-Smith, who was found dead in her home last week.

Rebecca Lynn O’Donnell, 48, of Pocahontas, was arrested Friday, Arkansas State Police said in a statement.

Criminal charges were still pending, police said.

