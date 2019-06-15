Today is Saturday June 15, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sheriff’s Deputy Found Fatally Shot in Car

Posted/updated on: June 15, 2019 at 8:15 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

FORT WORTH (AP) – A Texas sheriff says one of his deputies was found fatally shot inside his car, near the county jail. Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn tells news outlets that Sgt. Keith Shepherd was found Friday night inside his car in a downtown Fort Worth parking lot. The parking lot is across from the county jail, where Sheriff’s Department Chief of Staff David McClelland says Shepherd was assigned. Fort Worth police are leading the investigation into the shooting. No suspect was immediately identified, and McClelland said authorities were pulling surveillance video from a three-block radius. Waybourn says Shepherd worked for the department for 19 years. Further details were not immediately released.

Sheriff’s Deputy Found Fatally Shot in Car

Posted/updated on: June 15, 2019 at 8:15 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

FORT WORTH (AP) – A Texas sheriff says one of his deputies was found fatally shot inside his car, near the county jail. Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn tells news outlets that Sgt. Keith Shepherd was found Friday night inside his car in a downtown Fort Worth parking lot. The parking lot is across from the county jail, where Sheriff’s Department Chief of Staff David McClelland says Shepherd was assigned. Fort Worth police are leading the investigation into the shooting. No suspect was immediately identified, and McClelland said authorities were pulling surveillance video from a three-block radius. Waybourn says Shepherd worked for the department for 19 years. Further details were not immediately released.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement