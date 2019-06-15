AUSTIN – Governor Abbott Friday signed the William Thomas Heath Power Line Safety Act into law. According to our news partner KETK, the final version reconciled legislation filed in March by State Representative Chris Paddie of Marshall and State Senator Bryan Hughes of Mineola. Nearly two years ago, three Hallsville Boy Scouts — Will Brannon, Thomas Larry, and Heath Faucheux — were electrocuted while sailing on Lake O’ the Pines. Their sailboat’s mast came in contact with a low-hanging power line that crossed over the lake. The legislation strengthens power line inspection requirements by the utilities that operate them and increases transparency through reporting non-compliance issues to the state. The boys’ parents say this legislation honors their sons, whose legacy will be to save lives.