ATHENS — The Henderson County Sheriff’s and District Attorney’s Offices are working with the Texas Rangers in investigating a Saturday shooting on Red Oak, outside Larue. Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says his office received a call around 1:10 a.m. regarding a disturbance at a residence. Hillhouse says three males and one female arrived in front of the home in two vehicles, two of them bearing firearms, and began yelling at the occupants. Hillhouse says shots ensued after a male resident came out onto the porch bearing a firearm. Two of the three males who had come to the residence were shot. They were both transported to a Tyler hospital and are in stable condition. Hillhouse didn’t immediately provide further details.