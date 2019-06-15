AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott Saturday signed into law House Bill 1545, which allows beer-to-go sales for craft breweries in the state. The bill also extends the operations of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission and reduces what Abbott terms “burdensome regulations on the beer and wine industry.” Among those joining the governor was state Representatives Chris Paddie (pictured) of Marshall, who authored the measure. In a news release, Abbott termed the signing “a major win for the freedom and economic prosperity for which Texas has become known.”