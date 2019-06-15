PINKHAM NOTCH, N.H. (AP) – The annual race up the highest peak in the Northeast has ended in the first photo finish. 29-year-old Brittni Hutton of Lubbock, Texas, led the entire race, but 27-year-old Heidi Caldwell of Craftsbury Common, Vermont, caught her at the finish line Saturday. Both finished with a time of 1 hour, 16 minutes, 17 seconds in the women’s division of the 7.6-mile race to the 6,288-foot summit of Mount Washington. Judges initially thought Hutton had won but later declared a tie. 40-year-old Eric Blake, of West Hartford, Connecticut, won the men’s division with a time of 1:02:52, besting Kenyan Francis Kamiri by about a minute. Mount Washington, known for weather extremes, had a temperature of about 37 degrees and gusts of 50 mph at the start of the race.