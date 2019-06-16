TYLER — TxDOT is planning more construction and maintenance work throughout the Tyler District during the week of June 17. In Smith County, Tyler Maintenance crews plan to conduct coring operations Monday on SH 155S just north of Toll 49 and then move to SH 110S between Shiloh Road and Toll 49. In Gregg County, Longview Maintenance crews plan to conduct edge repairs on the I-20 Service Road off FM 2087. Go to https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/034-2019.html for a complete rundown of work scheduled around the district.