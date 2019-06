TYLER — The IdentoGo TSA Pre✓ Mobile RV will be stationed at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport and will provide service Monday, June 17, through Wednesday, July 3. The Mobile Enrollment Center will be located in the airport’s long term parking lot. To get started, customers must pre-enroll online at the TSA Pre✓ website. TSA Pre✓ is an expedited screening program for identified low-risk air travelers. Visit the TSA Pre✓ website for questions about enrollment.