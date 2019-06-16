Recalled Ragu pasta sauce may be contaminated with plastic, company says

Mizkan America, Inc.(NEW YORK) -- Mizkan America, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall for multiple flavors of its pasta sauces that may contain fragments of plastic.



There have been no reports of consumer injuries or complaints, the company announced in a press release over the weekend.



The affected sauces were produced between June 4 and 8.



The sauces listed should be discarded and not consumed. Consumers can call customer service at 800-328-7248 to receive a coupon for a replacement.



The following sauces have been recalled:



45-ounce jars of Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion.



Cap code: JUN0620YU2



Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2



66-ounce jars of Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion



Cap code: JUN0520YU2



Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2



66-ounce jars of Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion



Cap code: JUN0620YU2



Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2



66-ounce jars of Old World Style Traditional



Cap code: JUN0420YU2



Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2



66-ounce jars of Old World Style Meat



Cap code: JUN0520YU2



Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2

