ATHENS — An execution date of October 16 has been set for convicted killer Randall Wayne Mays. That’s according to our news partner KETK. In May 2008, Mays was found guilty of capital murder of two Henderson County Deputies, Tony Ogburn and Paul Habelt. The death warrant was served in 2014, and his execution date was initially scheduled for March 2015. But Mays’ lawyer filed an appeal to determine Mays’ competency to be executed. The execution date was set after a lengthy appeal process.