DALLAS (AP) – The FBI says a 22-year-old man who was shot in an exchange of gunfire with federal officers outside a federal courthouse in Dallas has died. FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno said late Monday morning that Brian Isaack Clyde was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting outside the downtown Earle Cabell Federal Building. DeSarno says they have no information indicating there were other shooters or other threats to the community. A bomb squad meanwhile has been conducting controlled explosions of a vehicle associated with Clyde.