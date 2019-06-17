TYLER — A three-year project to restore and conserve one of the rarest and most valuable works in the Tyler Museum of Art’s Permanent Collection is complete, according to museum officials. They’re talking about the recent return of a pair of 18th-century folding screens by legendary Japanese painter Soga Shohaku. The Museum is presenting the newly restored work to the public for the first time in several years with a special exhibition, “Soga Shohaku: A Chinese Landscape.” It’s on display now through July 28 in the TMA Education Gallery. Visit https://www.facebook.com/TylerMuseumofArt/ for more information.