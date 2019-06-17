LONGVIEW — Improvements are on the way for several neighborhood parks, and the Longview Parks and Recreation Department is continuing to seek feedback on the bond-funded enhancements with a Tuesday gathering. It’s part of a series of community meetings on the topic, hosted by Parks staff and the corresponding city council member. The Spring Creek Park community meeting, hosted by District 4 Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara, will take place at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at IBEW Local 738 on East Marshall Avenue. There’s more on the ktbb.com Calendar of Events.