TYLER — Tyler Police are searching for a suspect wanted in a reported shooting that left one man injured. It happened around 12:45 Tuesday morning on W. Erwin Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. Officers were not able to locate the suspect, who was seen running from the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and released a short time later. The investigation in ongoing.