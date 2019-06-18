KILGORE — A Kilgore officer’s Facebook post about a dog is going viral. Kilgore police received a call about an aggressive pit bull. An officer found Cujo and thought he could quickly catch him. So he left the back door open and tried to get the dog to jump into a caged area in his squad car. But Cujo jumped in through the back door and became aggressive, so the officer shut the door to keep himself and Cujo safe. The dog looks like he’s smiling in the picture after enjoying the air conditioning and the officer’s beef jerky. Later, an animal control officer helped safely remove Cujo from the car.