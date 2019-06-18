Today is Tuesday June 18, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Google Calendar experiencing outage, company says

Posted/updated on: June 18, 2019 at 12:19 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

JHVEPhoto/iStock(MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.) — Engineers at Google are working to resolve an outage with Google Calendar, according to the company.

The problem began Tuesday morning, according to Google’s service details dashboard.

Google’s other services such as Gmail, Google Docs and Google Drive, appear to be unaffected by the outage.

The company did not provide any additional information to ABC News regarding the disruption.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Google Calendar experiencing outage, company says

Posted/updated on: June 18, 2019 at 12:19 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

JHVEPhoto/iStock(MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.) — Engineers at Google are working to resolve an outage with Google Calendar, according to the company.

The problem began Tuesday morning, according to Google’s service details dashboard.

Google’s other services such as Gmail, Google Docs and Google Drive, appear to be unaffected by the outage.

The company did not provide any additional information to ABC News regarding the disruption.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement