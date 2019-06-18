AUSTIN – Soon churches and places of worship will have the same right as private property owners to allow guns on their premises. Van Zandt County District 2 State Rep. Dan Flynn filed the House version and sponsored the Senate version of a bill signed by Governor Abbott. The signing will allow churches to decide whether to allow or prohibit guns on their premises. For the last 2 plus decades sanctuaries were forbidden from the legal carry of handguns. The legislation becomes effective on September 1st.