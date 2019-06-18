Today is Tuesday June 18, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Governor Abbott Signs Church Carry Bill into Law

Posted/updated on: June 18, 2019 at 2:48 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN – Soon churches and places of worship will have the same right as private property owners to allow guns on their premises. Van Zandt County District 2 State Rep. Dan Flynn filed the House version and sponsored the Senate version of a bill signed by Governor Abbott. The signing will allow churches to decide whether to allow or prohibit guns on their premises. For the last 2 plus decades sanctuaries were forbidden from the legal carry of handguns. The legislation becomes effective on September 1st.

Governor Abbott Signs Church Carry Bill into Law

Posted/updated on: June 18, 2019 at 2:48 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN – Soon churches and places of worship will have the same right as private property owners to allow guns on their premises. Van Zandt County District 2 State Rep. Dan Flynn filed the House version and sponsored the Senate version of a bill signed by Governor Abbott. The signing will allow churches to decide whether to allow or prohibit guns on their premises. For the last 2 plus decades sanctuaries were forbidden from the legal carry of handguns. The legislation becomes effective on September 1st.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement