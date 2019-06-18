Breaking News: Big Jump for Stocks: NEW YORK (AP/Staff) — Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street as traders hoped that a meeting next week between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping of China could ease trade tensions between the two economic powers. The S&P 500 index rose 28 points, or 1%, to 2,917. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 353 points, or 1.4%, to 26,465. The Nasdaq rose 108 points, or 1.4%, to 7,953.

Technology and industrial companies, which would benefit the most from easing trade tensions, rose more than the rest of the market Tuesday. Apple climbed 2.4% and Caterpillar added 2.4%. European markets jumped after the head of the European Central Bank said it was ready to cut interest rates if necessary. Meanwhile, Mexico’s foreign minister said he expects his country to make a trade deal with the U.S. and avoid tariffs. Apple gained 3.7% and Microsoft rose 2.8%. Nvidia added 6.9% as chipmakers posted some of the strongest gains.