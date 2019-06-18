VENTURA, Calif. (AP) – A Texas man has been sentenced to 72 years to life in prison for shooting his ex-girlfriend and killing a man in Southern California. The Ventura County Star reports 33-year-old Brandon Ellis was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to first-degree attempted murder and second-degree murder. Authorities say Ellis drove from Katy, Texas, to Ventura, California, to find his ex-girlfriend Alexa Payne in December 2015 after learning she had a new boyfriend. Ellis found Payne at her boyfriend’s home where the man’s father, 47-year-old Doug Blasher, also lived. Authorities say Ellis shot Payne nine times and killed Blasher. Payne survived the shooting. Ellis was arrested in Rosarito, Mexico, two days after the shooting.