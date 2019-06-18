Today is Tuesday June 18, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Texas Man Sentenced for Shooting Ex-Girlfriend, Killing Man

Posted/updated on: June 18, 2019 at 4:55 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) – A Texas man has been sentenced to 72 years to life in prison for shooting his ex-girlfriend and killing a man in Southern California. The Ventura County Star reports 33-year-old Brandon Ellis was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to first-degree attempted murder and second-degree murder. Authorities say Ellis drove from Katy, Texas, to Ventura, California, to find his ex-girlfriend Alexa Payne in December 2015 after learning she had a new boyfriend. Ellis found Payne at her boyfriend’s home where the man’s father, 47-year-old Doug Blasher, also lived. Authorities say Ellis shot Payne nine times and killed Blasher. Payne survived the shooting. Ellis was arrested in Rosarito, Mexico, two days after the shooting.

Texas Man Sentenced for Shooting Ex-Girlfriend, Killing Man

Posted/updated on: June 18, 2019 at 4:55 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) – A Texas man has been sentenced to 72 years to life in prison for shooting his ex-girlfriend and killing a man in Southern California. The Ventura County Star reports 33-year-old Brandon Ellis was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to first-degree attempted murder and second-degree murder. Authorities say Ellis drove from Katy, Texas, to Ventura, California, to find his ex-girlfriend Alexa Payne in December 2015 after learning she had a new boyfriend. Ellis found Payne at her boyfriend’s home where the man’s father, 47-year-old Doug Blasher, also lived. Authorities say Ellis shot Payne nine times and killed Blasher. Payne survived the shooting. Ellis was arrested in Rosarito, Mexico, two days after the shooting.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement