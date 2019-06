TYLER – Woldert Park will be the site for Wednesday afternoon’s commemoration of World Sickle Cell Day. A balloon release will be presented by the African-American Cultural Events Committee. The AACEC invites you to Woldert Park from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The goal is to honor, observe and remember those who have finished their fight with sickle cell, while encouraging warriors who are still fighting the good fight.