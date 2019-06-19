Courtesy of Netflix(NEW YORK) — Eddie Murphy is among the comics who’ll be taking a ride with Jerry Seinfeld for season 11 of his hit Netflix talk show, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

Seinfeld made the announcement Tuesday on his Instagram with an image featuring the names of the upcoming season’s guests.

“I love the coffee. I love the cars. I love the comedians,” Seinfeld wrote. “And yes, doing the show with Eddie was really special.”

Also sharing coffee, cars and laughs with Jerry this go-round will be Seth Rogen, Ricky Gervais, Matthew Broderick, Jamie Foxx and Martin Short, along with Saturday Night Live‘s Melissa Villaseñor, stand-up comics Sebastian Maniscalco, Bridget Everett and Mario Joyner, and Bee Movie writer Barry Marder.

The new season of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee debuts July 19 on Netflix.

