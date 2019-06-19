Today is Wednesday June 19, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Delaware Court Revives Blue Bell Creameries Shareholder Suit

Posted/updated on: June 19, 2019 at 12:17 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s Supreme Court has overturned the dismissal of a shareholder lawsuit against one the country’s largest ice cream makers after a 2015 listeria outbreak that killed three people. The court ruled Tuesday that a judge erred because the plaintiff had not demanded that the board of Blue Bell Creameries take action itself before the lawsuit was filed. That demand requirement can be waived if a plaintiff raises reasonable doubts about the impartiality of directors because of close ties to management. Former CEO Paul Kruse is a defendant in the suit. The court also said the lawsuit adequately alleges that the board at Blue Bell failed to implement any system to monitor food safety performance or compliance. The Brenham, Texas, company suffered significant financial losses due to the outbreak.

Delaware Court Revives Blue Bell Creameries Shareholder Suit

Posted/updated on: June 19, 2019 at 12:17 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s Supreme Court has overturned the dismissal of a shareholder lawsuit against one the country’s largest ice cream makers after a 2015 listeria outbreak that killed three people. The court ruled Tuesday that a judge erred because the plaintiff had not demanded that the board of Blue Bell Creameries take action itself before the lawsuit was filed. That demand requirement can be waived if a plaintiff raises reasonable doubts about the impartiality of directors because of close ties to management. Former CEO Paul Kruse is a defendant in the suit. The court also said the lawsuit adequately alleges that the board at Blue Bell failed to implement any system to monitor food safety performance or compliance. The Brenham, Texas, company suffered significant financial losses due to the outbreak.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement