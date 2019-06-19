TYLER — Power has been restored at the Tyler Municipal Court following a Wednesday morning outage linked to early morning storm activity. Customers who were scheduled for court Wednesday morning may appear beginning at 1 p.m. to be worked into the afternoon sessions or get an appointment for another date. Customers unable to attend Wednesday can expect a reset notice in the mail. The city advises those affected to contact the Municipal Court by the end of the week to ensure the court has your updated mailing address. All customers scheduled for the afternoon dockets must appear at their scheduled times.