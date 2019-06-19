Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — At the Spider-Man: Far From Home press junket in London on Tuesday, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige let slip that Avengers: Endgame will be heading back to theaters on June 28 — with never-before-seen footage.

Feige tells ScreenRant that the re-release is “not an extended cut, but” he notes that fans can expect, “…a few new things at the end of the movie.”

Fans waited in vain through Endgame‘s final credits for the traditional “stingers” they’ve come to expect from a Marvel movie; Feige says this time, their patience will pay off.

“…[A]fter the credits, there’ll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises.”

The added extras could lure fans back to the theaters — and ultimately push Endgame past an as-yet-unbroken record: the $2.788 billion global box office take earned by James Cameron’s Avatar.

As of Wednesday morning, Endgame has earned $2.743 billion — an Infinity Stone’s throw away from breaking the record.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.