TYLER — A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday for the Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center. Wise Auditorium has been a mainstay for Tyler Junior College and East Texas performing arts since 1956. It will be renovated and converted into a comprehensive performing arts center. The TJC Campaign for the Performing Arts launched in 2018 to provide $7.5 million in private funding to underwrite the new facility. Construction begins immediately with a target completion date of January 2021.