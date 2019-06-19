TYLER — The Tyler Fire Department, the Northeast Texas Public Health District, representatives with Smith County, and multiple public service agencies in the community met Wednesday to update and release this year’s Heat Response Plan. Officials say the plan is designed to serve as a guide and to provide useful information to the public. It includes information and tips on avoiding heat-related illness and injury. Additionally, it highlights resources that are available to the public during the season, including overnight and daytime sheltering locations. Partnering agencies will have access and links to the plan, which can be viewed at http://fire.cityoftyler.org/Portals/FireDept/Documents/2019%20Heat%20Response%20Plan%20Final.pdf.