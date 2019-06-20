EAST TEXAS — Tyler police are warning small businesses in the area of a payroll check scam. According to the Tyler Police Financial Crimes Unit, in January, a group of Hispanic males cashed fake payroll checks on accounts that did not issue the checks. Lindale, Rusk and Marshall were also victimized. Investigators received several cases where the suspects have cashed a payroll check from small companies, predominantly nurseries. The company name is legitimate and the checks were forged using the correct banks and check numbers. The suspects are using fraudulent identifications from other countries and are believed to be foreign nationals.

Investigators believe the group is working out of the Houston area. Officials are asking anyone that comes in contact with this type of situation to contact the company issuing the check to verify that it is genuine. If you feel that it is not, call 911.