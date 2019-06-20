TYLER — The accused killer of 10-year-old Kayla Gomez has had his trial pushed back again. According to our news partner KETK, testimony in the case of Gustavo Zavala-Garcia is scheduled to begin in March of 2020. Jury selection begins on January 30. Zavala-Garcia is accused in the November 2016 killing. Zavala-Garcia was one of the last people to see the little girl before she went missing from a church on Highway 69 in Bullard. No official word for the delay, but past delays pointed back to “further DNA evidence testing.”