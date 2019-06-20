Maleah Davis, 4, to be laid to rest in colorful ‘My Little Pony’ casket

cmannphoto/iStock(HOUSTON) -- Maleah Davis, a 4-year-old Houston girl whose remains were found weeks after she went missing, will be laid to rest in a colorful "My Little Pony" themed casket.



Graphic designer Courtney Sublett said she worked with the little girl's family to design the exterior of the casket, which highlights Maleah's favorite "My Little Pony" character -- Rainbow Dash -- and has lots of pink: her favorite color.



The casket also features rainbows, Sublett said, because "we just kind of wanted to show her being sent off over the rainbow because that's where she is now -- in heaven."



"We really wanted to incorporate her in something beautiful and something that would bring a smile to everybody's face," Sublett told ABC News on Thursday. "In such a tragic situation, it's a little bit of positivity."



Maleah, whose disappearance captured the attention of the nation, was reported missing on May 4. Her remains were found in Arkansas on May 31.



Maleah's mother's ex-fiance, Derion Vence, was arrested in the case, charged with tampering with evidence, said police. More charges are possible, authorities said.



Vence, who was caring for Maleah while her mother was away, had told police the 4-year-old was abducted by three men, including one who knocked him out during a carjacking.



Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, however, quickly said detectives didn't believe his story.



Investigators found the family's car in Missouri City, Texas, and authorities said cadaver-sniffing dogs detected the scent of human remains inside.



Community activist Quanell X said Vence confessed to dumping the 4-year-old's body in Arkansas. Detectives then raced to the scene and the little girl's body was recovered.



She will be laid to rest at a private funeral on Saturday, reported ABC Houston station KTRK.



"It's really sad, but I was just so grateful that I got to bring a little light to her story," Sublett said.



