TYLER — Submittals are being requested for the 10th Anniversary of the Downtown Gallery Main Street’s Celebration Exhibit. The city of Tyler invites artists to register their work for the jurying phase of Gallery Main Street’s “Celebration” fine art exhibit. The deadline for entry is June 23. Artists should visit http://www.DowntownTylerArts.com for more details. The exhibit runs July 13 through Sept. 10.