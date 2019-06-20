TYLER — The city of Tyler seeks input for several components of the Tyler 1st plan. The city is asking for input on north end revitalization, housing and community integrity, transportation, and public facilities and services. Residents are invited to a Public Open House on June 25th at the Harvey Hall Convention Center, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. They are also encouraged to leave comments on the City of Tyler’s website. Tyler 1st addresses issues such as downtown revitalization, historic preservation, parks and recreation, transportation, housing and neighborhoods. For more information on Tyler 1st, visit the City of Tyler web site or http://www.Tyler1st.org.