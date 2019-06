LONGVIEW — A shooting in 2017 resulted in a Longview man being sentenced to seventy years in prison. Dominque Shaquille Marquis Harvey claimed the life of Cameron Taye Brooks. Brooks was a student at Tyler Junior College at the time of his death. According to our news partner KETK, Harvey was ordered to serve seven decades in prison for Brooks’ death. Harvey pleaded guilty to the murder last Friday. He was sentenced in the 124th District Court in Gregg County on Wednesday.