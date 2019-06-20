GREENVILLE (AP) – A severe storm struck the northeast Texas city of Greenville, causing widespread tree and roof damage. There were no immediate reports of injuries from the Wednesday afternoon storm. Local officials had initially reported the storm as a tornado. The Herald-Banner of Greenville reports on Facebook that spotters reported two tornadoes touched down north of the city and headed toward the city. The National Weather Service concluded Thursday, though, that the widespread damage was caused by straight-line winds of up to 85 mph. Photographs posted on the page showed widespread roof debris in the streets of downtown Greenville and hanging from utility lines. They also showed large trees either shattered or uprooted.