MARSHALL — Marshall city residents may dispose of storm debris via curbside bulk waste pickup or by transporting debris themselves to the City of Marshall Convenience Station on Notch Road for disposal. City officials say those who wish to use the curbside bulk waste pick up option must call Republic Services at 903-986-5324 two days in advance for bulk pickup, which occurs on Thursdays. In addition, customers must bundle the debris together, forming an easily handled package not to exceed four feet in length, six inches indiameter, or 50 pounds in weight. City officials say they’ve received a number of calls regarding debris removal in the wake of recent storms. You can go to https://www.facebook.com/marshalltexas.net/ for additional information.