TYLER — There’s new information on summer swim and splash options in Tyler with Fun Forest Pool closed for repairs. Starting Saturday, June 22, Tyler ISD Aquatic Center on Earl Campbell Pkwy. will be open to the public free of charge. Also, Tyler Transit will transport children ages 17 and under to the closest bus stop to Tyler ISD Aquatic Center, the Bergfeld Park Splash Pad, or the Faulkner Park Splash Pad during the summer months, free of charge. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult. City officials note that transit services end at 6:15 p.m. on Saturdays and do not run on Sundays. All information and updates will be available at http://www.TylerParksandRec.com.