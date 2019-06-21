Today is Friday June 21, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Bond Set for Texas Man Charged in Death of Transgender Woman

Posted/updated on: June 21, 2019 at 12:27 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DALLAS (AP) – A judge has set a $500,000 bond for a 22-year-old man charged in the killing of a transgender woman whose body was found in a Dallas lake. Ruben Alvarado made an initial court appearance Friday morning after his arrest Thursday. He’s charged with murder in the death of 26-year-old Chynal Lindsey. Sgt. Warren Mitchell says Dallas police haven’t identified a motive. Alvarado is being held in the Dallas County Jail. He doesn’t yet have an attorney. A game warden pulled Lindsey’s body from White Rock Lake on June 1. Police have not released specifics on how she died. Last week, 33-year-old Kendrell Lavar Lyles was arrested on murder charges in the deaths of three other women in Dallas, including 23-year-old transgender woman Muhlaysia Booker.

Bond Set for Texas Man Charged in Death of Transgender Woman

Posted/updated on: June 21, 2019 at 12:27 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DALLAS (AP) – A judge has set a $500,000 bond for a 22-year-old man charged in the killing of a transgender woman whose body was found in a Dallas lake. Ruben Alvarado made an initial court appearance Friday morning after his arrest Thursday. He’s charged with murder in the death of 26-year-old Chynal Lindsey. Sgt. Warren Mitchell says Dallas police haven’t identified a motive. Alvarado is being held in the Dallas County Jail. He doesn’t yet have an attorney. A game warden pulled Lindsey’s body from White Rock Lake on June 1. Police have not released specifics on how she died. Last week, 33-year-old Kendrell Lavar Lyles was arrested on murder charges in the deaths of three other women in Dallas, including 23-year-old transgender woman Muhlaysia Booker.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement