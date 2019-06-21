MattGush/iStock(PHILADELPHIA) — Authorities in Philadelphia are urging residents near a refinery fire in south Philadelphia to shelter in place until notified otherwise.

“A large amount of first responders are on scene. Avoid area. Further updates to follow,” the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management said via Twitter.

Update: Philadelphia Fire has narrowed the shelter-in-place request to 26th Street to the east, Schuylkill Expressway to the north, I-95 to the south, and 22nd Street to the east due to smoke and apparatus in the area. https://t.co/sku4tfdEuZ — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) June 21, 2019

A series of explosions rocked the PES refinery around 3:20 a.m. Friday, ABC Philadelphia station WPVI-TV reported.

No injuries have been reported.

