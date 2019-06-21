Today is Friday June 21, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Explosions rock refinery in Philadelphia; no injuries reported

Posted/updated on: June 21, 2019 at 6:04 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

MattGush/iStock(PHILADELPHIA) — Authorities in Philadelphia are urging residents near a refinery fire in south Philadelphia to shelter in place until notified otherwise.

“A large amount of first responders are on scene. Avoid area. Further updates to follow,” the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management said via Twitter.

A series of explosions rocked the PES refinery around 3:20 a.m. Friday, ABC Philadelphia station WPVI-TV reported.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Explosions rock refinery in Philadelphia; no injuries reported

Posted/updated on: June 21, 2019 at 6:04 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

MattGush/iStock(PHILADELPHIA) — Authorities in Philadelphia are urging residents near a refinery fire in south Philadelphia to shelter in place until notified otherwise.

“A large amount of first responders are on scene. Avoid area. Further updates to follow,” the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management said via Twitter.

A series of explosions rocked the PES refinery around 3:20 a.m. Friday, ABC Philadelphia station WPVI-TV reported.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement