Ahead of its July 4 premiere, a creepy new trailer for Stranger Things season three has been unleashed.

It starts with an ominous voice-over that says, “You let us in and now you are going to have to let us stay.”

We then hear Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven trying to understand how the monster is still around, even after she closed the portal to the Upside Down last season.

“What if he never left?” Will says. “What if we locked him out here with us?”

It seems the monster will be attaching itself to a new “host.”

“He’s building something,” Eleven says.

It’s up to the group to stop the creature from destroying everyone. The trailer ends with scenes from what is sure to be an epic battle inside the new mall in Hawkins.

Stranger Things season three debuts on Netflix July 4.

