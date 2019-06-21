Today is Friday June 21, 2019
Kilgore Police Looking for Assistance in Hit and Run

Posted/updated on: June 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm
KILGORE — Kilgore Police are asking for your help today in identifying the owner of a GMC pickup for questioning in an ongoing hit and run investigation. According to our news partner KETK, the vehicle appears to be a 2012-2013 GMC 4-door pickup. It’s a white truck with tinted windows and the front headlights are tinted as well. The truck also has a large brown tool box or gang box in the back with several stickers on it. If you have information about this vehicle contact Detective Tim Dukes at (903-218-6904, or by e-mail at Charles.dukes@cityofkilgore.com. Reference case #1906-0829. You may also contact the Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or text your anonymous tip to 847411+KILGORE+yourtip. Again refer to case #1906-0829.

KILGORE — Kilgore Police are asking for your help today in identifying the owner of a GMC pickup for questioning in an ongoing hit and run investigation. According to our news partner KETK, the vehicle appears to be a 2012-2013 GMC 4-door pickup. It’s a white truck with tinted windows and the front headlights are tinted as well. The truck also has a large brown tool box or gang box in the back with several stickers on it. If you have information about this vehicle contact Detective Tim Dukes at (903-218-6904, or by e-mail at Charles.dukes@cityofkilgore.com. Reference case #1906-0829. You may also contact the Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or text your anonymous tip to 847411+KILGORE+yourtip. Again refer to case #1906-0829.

