TYLER — 36-year-old Smith County resident Barbara Cooperwood has been found and returned home. Cooperwood had been missing since June 14. Smith County Precinct 2 Constable Josh Black said his office was notified at 12:30 p.m. Friday that she had possibly been located. According to a news release, Deputy Constable Tim Maloney responded, found the woman at the Villages Resort in Smith County, and returned her home safely.