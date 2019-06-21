HENDERSON — 12 vehicle burglaries in less than a month may not sound concerning, but when you factor in that it’s Henderson, Texas, it raises eyebrows. According our news partner KETK, Lt. James Dukes says it’s a higher than usual amount. The Perez family on Southview Drive has been victimized twice. On Wednesday, their newly purchased home security cameras captured the thieves in the act. The police department shared the video on its facebook page. Go to https://www.facebook.com/HendersonTXPD/ to view it, and call police at (903) 657-3512 with any leads.