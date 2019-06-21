Today is Friday June 21, 2019
Tango Blast Gang Member Sentenced to 40 Years in Prison

Posted/updated on: June 21, 2019 at 5:20 pm
TYLER — A Smith County jury found Estevan Camacho guilty. Camacho will serve 40 years for burglary of a habitation with intent to commit aggravated assault. The evidence showed the defendant arrived at his in-law’s residence, where his wife had recently been residing, and unlawfully entered their house without permission. The defendant then began threatening his wife with a handgun before he was forced out of the residence. The evidence showed that the day before this incident, the defendant’s mother-in-law had to call the police because the defendant was in the front yard threatening her daughter and refusing to leave. Additionally, the defendant had a history of domestic violence against his wife. The defendant had multiple felony convictions, including a federal drug conviction, and was a documented member of the Tango Blast prison gang.

TYLER — A Smith County jury found Estevan Camacho guilty. Camacho will serve 40 years for burglary of a habitation with intent to commit aggravated assault. The evidence showed the defendant arrived at his in-law’s residence, where his wife had recently been residing, and unlawfully entered their house without permission. The defendant then began threatening his wife with a handgun before he was forced out of the residence. The evidence showed that the day before this incident, the defendant’s mother-in-law had to call the police because the defendant was in the front yard threatening her daughter and refusing to leave. Additionally, the defendant had a history of domestic violence against his wife. The defendant had multiple felony convictions, including a federal drug conviction, and was a documented member of the Tango Blast prison gang.

