MISSION (AP) — A Texas police officer and a man with a lengthy criminal record were killed in an exchange of gunfire after the man’s mother reported that her son had fired at her car, authorities said Friday. Mission Cpl. Jose Luis Espericueta and the suspect, 33-year-old Juan Carlos Chapa Jr., both died at the hospital with gunshot wounds after the shootout Thursday, police Chief Robert Dominguez said during a news conference. Dominguez said the woman waved down a passing officer to notify police of her son’s behavior. Espericueta and other officers later found the suspect walking along a road. Chapa fled but then turned and fired at the officers, striking the corporal. Espericueta, a 13-year veteran of the department, was married with two children.

The last Mission patrolman who was killed while on duty was in 1978 when an officer was fatally shot, Dominguez said. He said Chapa had an extensive criminal history that included a number of convictions, adding that Mission officers had arrested him several times in the past.