WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats unveiled a $4.5 billion measure Friday to respond to the growing humanitarian crisis at the southern border and the government’s responsibility to care for tens of thousands of migrant refugees seeking safety in the U.S. under its asylum laws. The measure is scheduled for a floor vote next week as both the House and Senate are scrambling to wrap up action on the must-do measure before agencies caring for the influx of migrants — already stretched to the limit — run out of money. The measure was unveiled as lawmakers and the administration are increasingly unnerved by the crisis and reports of bad living conditions at government-funded shelters.

The House measure provides $2.9 billion for refuge and migrant care and assistance by the Department of Health and Human Services, another $1.3 billion for care provided by Department of Homeland Security agencies, and $60 million to reimburse local governments and non-profits who help shelter migrants.